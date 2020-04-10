A+liquor+scam+amidst+the+curfew

While the government has ordered that all liquor stores be closed during the curfew, information was revealed regarding a racket of illegal sale of foreign liquor.

This was discovered when the Colombo Excise Special Operations unit of the Excise Department carried out a raid in Ekala.

During the raid a suspect together with 27 bottles of foreign liquor which had been brought into the country duty free were taken into custody.

Media Spokesman of the Excise Department, Deputy Commissioner of Excise Kapila Kumarasinghe, in a statement issued said that this stock of foreign liquor was valued at about Rs. 189,000.

The suspect was getting ready to sell these bottles to customers identified through the internet.

Information was revealed that a bottle of foreign liquor costing about Rs. 3,500 was to be sold at Rs. 7,000.