British+Prime+Minister+Boris+Johnson+leaves+the+ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was admitted to the St. Thomas’s Hospital in London as a result of being infected with the Corona Virus has been removed from the Intensive Care Unit and put into a normal ward.

The office of the British Prime Minister said that, the Prime Minister had contracted the virus 10 days ago and he is now on the path to recovery.

The British Health Service said that although the Prime Minister was given Oxygen he was not put on a ventilator.

American President Donald Trump expressed his happiness that Prime Minister Johnson had been removed from the ICU and is recovering.

Anyhow, Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains hospitalized further and his duties will be fulfilled temporarily by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Finance ministers of the European Union expressed agreement yesterday to release a fund of 500 billion Euros to help normalize the economy in European countries which have been affected by the Corona Virus pandemic.

Anyhow, they had not agreed to the issue of Corona bonds as requested by France and Italy.

At the same time, compared to the 1.5 trillion Euros the European Central Bank had requested to bring the situation under control, this package that has been declared is a meagre sum.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has accused the World Health Organization (WHO) that they ignored the warning issued by Taiwan regarding the Corona virus which originated from China, becoming a pandemic.

He has also threatened to cut off financial assistance America grants the WHO.

Anyhow, critics point out that this would have a severe impact on programmes being carried out across the world against the Covid-19 pandemic.