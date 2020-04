UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez has called on the United Nations Security Council (UN Security Council) to work unanimously in the deliberations on the global coronavirus pandemic.



The General Secretary of the United Nations Secretary-General of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), said the response to the covid-19 is also affecting the world's peace and security.



The 15 members of the United Nations Security Council, including the five major powers, are currently holding meetings via video chat.



The United Nations Secretary-General said that working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic.