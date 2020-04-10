Today+is+Good+Friday

Good Friday when Jesus Christ was nailed to the cross and his death is commemorated, falls today.

During the season of Lent which commenced with Ash Wednesday, Christian devotees across the world engage in prayers, fasting and events of merit and commemorate the event with devotion.

Easter Sunday when the rising of Jesus Christ who sacrificed his life on the cross, falls on 12.

It is of significance that millions of Christians across the world commemorate Good Friday from their homes today due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

Many leading cities of the world are in lockdown at present and a Church in Berlin, Germany has conducted a mass for devotees through a live telecast.

His Holiness the Pope will address Christians globally, also live through television, from the Vatican.