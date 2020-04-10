A youth who fled from the Anuradhapura hospital due to fear of the Corona Virus, taken into custody

A 19 year old youth who fled from the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital due to fear of being subjected to a test for the Corona Virus on suspicion whether he had been infected, was arrested by the Police.

He had been hospitalized recently for treatment for injuries sustained in a clash and he had fled last night when the Police said he was taken into custody at the Oyamaduwa Police Barrier.

It was revealed subsequent to his being hospitalized that this youth who is a resident of Tantirimale – Kimbulewa had arrived from Puttalam. Accordingly, he was subject to a test to find out whether he was infected with the Corona Virus.

However, it was confirmed that he had not contracted the virus, and the Police further said that the youth who was taken into custody was handed over to the Anuradhapura hospital.