The+emergency+treatment+unit+at+the+Kurunegala+Teaching+Hospital+is+re-opened

The emergency treatment unit at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital which was closed temporarily has been re-opened as of now.

It was closed last evening due to a patient who arrived for treatment for an emergency condition showing symptoms of being infected with the Corona Virus.

A spokesman of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital said that the emergency treatment unit was fumigated and was re-opened from this morning.

It was a 44 year old individual from Siyambalagaskotuwa, close to Katupotha from where a Corona Virus-infected person was previously discovered in the Kurunegala District, who had come to obtain emergency treatment.