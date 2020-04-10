සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Corona Virus testing method changed in India

Friday, 10 April 2020 - 12:12

Corona+Virus+testing+method+changed+in+India+

India has taken steps to re-evaluate the methods of testing those infected with the Corona Virus.

It is said that accordingly, areas at high-risk of the virus spreading such as New Delhi have been identified testing has been increased in these places.

It is of significance that all individuals with symptoms of the disease though there have been no connection with infected persons are being subject to testing.

Indian media said that during the past 20 day period India tested only persons belonging to five categories suspected of having contracted the virus.

During the past 14 days, individuals who had engaged in trips abroad, persons who had symptoms and associated confirmed infected persons and had connections with them, health workers who showed symptoms of the disease although not symptoms of the corona virus, persons with severe respiratory illnesses and contacts at risk of confirmed patients were subject to testing.

According to the new method, although random testing was carried out, those who will be subject to the PCR test for the Corona Virus will be only persons who have symptoms such as continuous fever for 7 days, cough, infections of the throat and a discharge from the nose.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Research Institute said that the percentage of being infected with the Corona virus has increased among those who had not been on trips abroad or persons who had had no contact with such individuals.

According to the latest data, the number of infected persons among those who had no history of having been abroad, has increased to between 38 and 54 percent.

The number of deaths due to the Corona Virus in India has increased to 199 as of now and 33 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected persons in India is 6, 412

