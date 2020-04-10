The sensitive request made by the Father from the group who evaded self-quarantine, in Suduwella - (video)

Twenty three persons who were evading self-quarantine in Ja-ela, Suduwella have been taken into custody by the Navy.

As this group had had direct contact with a person infected with the Covid-19 virus, they had been asked to engage in quarantine in their own homes and information had been received that they were avoiding doing so.

During an intelligence operation carried out yesterday (09), this group which was taken into custody were sent to the Navy Quarantine Center established in Oluvil.

It was possible to see how the Father of a Catholic Church in the area subsequent to explaining facts, made a sensitive request from this group to go into quarantine voluntarily.



