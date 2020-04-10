1.3+million+Dollars+from+America+to+Sri+Lanka+to+help+control+Covid-19

USAID or the U.S. Agency for International Development has taken steps to provide US Dollars 1.3 million for work in Sri Lanka involving control of the Covid-19 virus.

In Sri Lankan currency it is Rs. 260 million.

The Colombo US office said that this donation is being made as a step towards cooperation with a friendly country during difficult times.

This is a reflection of a sustainable relationship between Sri Lanka and the United States of America even in the face of a pandemic.

The American Embassy office emphasized that using this financial aid, it will be possible to improve further the protection of health workers in Sri Lanka who are battling against the Covid-19 virus.