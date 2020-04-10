සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Face masks introduced to protect infants from the fatal Corona Virus (photos)

Friday, 10 April 2020 - 13:43

Face+masks+introduced+to+protect+infants+from+the+fatal+Corona+Virus+%28photos%29

The fatal Corona Virus has spread across almost every country in the world by now and 95,751 persons infected with the virus have died as at present.

Foreign Media reports quoting the World Health Organization said that 1,605,277 persons have been infected with the virus, around the world, so far.

Doctors say that new born babies can contract the Covid-19 virus as well.

It is reported that as a result doctors are focusing more attention on the protection of infants.

A special type of face mask has been produced at a hospital in Bangkok to prevent infants from getting infected.

Foreign media reported further that a photograph of a nurse carrying a baby wearing this face mask is being circulated at a rapid pace on Social Media. 


Air pollution in Colombo city drops to minimum level after 20 years
Air pollution in Colombo city drops to minimum level after 20 years
Friday, 10 April 2020 - 13:47

The National Building Research Organization states that air pollution in Colombo city has dropped to the minimum level after 20 years. Senior scientist,... Read More

106 new inventions to combat coronavirus
106 new inventions to combat coronavirus
Friday, 10 April 2020 - 13:50

106 new new inventions/machines have been received by the commission of innovators. Commissioner, Professor Rangika Halwatura stated that steps were taken... Read More

Jack Ma donates 20,064 PCR testing kits, will arrive today: 20,000 more next week - Chinese Embassy
Jack Ma donates 20,064 PCR testing kits, will arrive today: 20,000 more next week - Chinese Embassy
Friday, 10 April 2020 - 13:48

The Chinese Embassy has reported that 20,064 Test Kits (PCR-Fluorescence Probing) used for Covid-19 testing worth US $ 130,000 has been donated to Sri... Read More



Trending News

One more Covid -19 patient identified : SL Country total increased to 190
09 April 2020
One more Covid -19 patient identified : SL Country total increased to 190
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
Seventh Covid-19 victim in SL, 44 year old businessman cremated today
09 April 2020
Seventh Covid-19 victim in SL, 44 year old businessman cremated today
An operation in search of 39 persons who attended a funeral together with the Corona infected person in Rathmalyaya
09 April 2020
An operation in search of 39 persons who attended a funeral together with the Corona infected person in Rathmalyaya
Government decides to keep open leading rice mills continuously
09 April 2020
Government decides to keep open leading rice mills continuously

International News

Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
10 April 2020
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
South Korea slowing down - lowest reported covid -19 cases today, with 39
09 April 2020
South Korea slowing down - lowest reported covid -19 cases today, with 39
"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.