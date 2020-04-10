Face masks introduced to protect infants from the fatal Corona Virus (photos)

The fatal Corona Virus has spread across almost every country in the world by now and 95,751 persons infected with the virus have died as at present.

Foreign Media reports quoting the World Health Organization said that 1,605,277 persons have been infected with the virus, around the world, so far.

Doctors say that new born babies can contract the Covid-19 virus as well.

It is reported that as a result doctors are focusing more attention on the protection of infants.

A special type of face mask has been produced at a hospital in Bangkok to prevent infants from getting infected.

Foreign media reported further that a photograph of a nurse carrying a baby wearing this face mask is being circulated at a rapid pace on Social Media.