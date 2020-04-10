Services+of+all+Rice+Mills+in+the+country+declared+as+an+Essential+Service

This step has been taken to ensure a continuous supply of rice in the country to guarantee food security.
Friday, 10 April 2020 - 12:43
The National Building Research Organization states that air pollution in Colombo city has dropped to the minimum level after 20 years. Senior scientist,... Read More
106 new new inventions/machines have been received by the commission of innovators. Commissioner, Professor Rangika Halwatura stated that steps were taken... Read More
The Chinese Embassy has reported that 20,064 Test Kits (PCR-Fluorescence Probing) used for Covid-19 testing worth US $ 130,000 has been donated to Sri... Read More