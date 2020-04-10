සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

One more patient recover from Covid -19: SL Country recovery total increases to 50

Friday, 10 April 2020 - 12:56

One+more+patient+recover+from+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+recovery+total+increases+to+50

One more patient has fully recovered from their Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection and has been discharged from hospital.

The country total for recoveries have increased to 49 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-10| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 190
Recovered and discharged - 50
Active cases – 133
New Cases for the day- 00
Observation in Hospitals - 224
Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              44
  • Puttalam              34 
  • Kalutara               26
  • Gampaha             16
  • Jaffna                   07

 

Date

No of new cases reported

23 March

10

24 March

05

25 March

00

26 March

04

27 March

00

28 March

09

29 March

02

30 March

05

31 March

21

01 April

03

02 April

05

03 April

08

04 April

07

05 April

10

06 April

02

07 April

07

 8 April

04

 9 April

01

10 April

00*
Air pollution in Colombo city drops to minimum level after 20 years
Air pollution in Colombo city drops to minimum level after 20 years
Friday, 10 April 2020 - 13:47

The National Building Research Organization states that air pollution in Colombo city has dropped to the minimum level after 20 years. Senior scientist,... Read More

106 new inventions to combat coronavirus
106 new inventions to combat coronavirus
Friday, 10 April 2020 - 13:50

106 new new inventions/machines have been received by the commission of innovators. Commissioner, Professor Rangika Halwatura stated that steps were taken... Read More

Jack Ma donates 20,064 PCR testing kits, will arrive today: 20,000 more next week - Chinese Embassy
Jack Ma donates 20,064 PCR testing kits, will arrive today: 20,000 more next week - Chinese Embassy
Friday, 10 April 2020 - 13:48

The Chinese Embassy has reported that 20,064 Test Kits (PCR-Fluorescence Probing) used for Covid-19 testing worth US $ 130,000 has been donated to Sri... Read More



Trending News

One more Covid -19 patient identified : SL Country total increased to 190
09 April 2020
One more Covid -19 patient identified : SL Country total increased to 190
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
Seventh Covid-19 victim in SL, 44 year old businessman cremated today
09 April 2020
Seventh Covid-19 victim in SL, 44 year old businessman cremated today
An operation in search of 39 persons who attended a funeral together with the Corona infected person in Rathmalyaya
09 April 2020
An operation in search of 39 persons who attended a funeral together with the Corona infected person in Rathmalyaya
Government decides to keep open leading rice mills continuously
09 April 2020
Government decides to keep open leading rice mills continuously

International News

Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
10 April 2020
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
South Korea slowing down - lowest reported covid -19 cases today, with 39
09 April 2020
South Korea slowing down - lowest reported covid -19 cases today, with 39
"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.