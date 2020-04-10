One more patient recover from Covid -19: SL Country recovery total increases to 50

One more patient has fully recovered from their Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection and has been discharged from hospital.

The country total for recoveries have increased to 49 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.





Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-10| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 190

Recovered and discharged - 50

Active cases – 133

New Cases for the day- 00

Observation in Hospitals - 224

Total Deaths – 7





District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 44

Puttalam 34

Kalutara 26

Gampaha 16

Jaffna 07