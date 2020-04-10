One more patient recover from Covid -19: SL Country recovery total increases to 50

One more patient has fully recovered from their Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection and has been discharged from hospital.
The country total for recoveries have increased to 49 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-10| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 190
Recovered and discharged - 50
Active cases – 133
New Cases for the day- 00
Observation in Hospitals - 224
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 44
- Puttalam 34
- Kalutara 26
- Gampaha 16
- Jaffna 07
|
Date
|
No of new cases reported
|
23 March
|
10
|
24 March
|
05
|
25 March
|
00
|
26 March
|
04
|
27 March
|
00
|
28 March
|
09
|
29 March
|
02
|
30 March
|
05
|
31 March
|
21
|
01 April
|
03
|
02 April
|
05
|
03 April
|
08
|
04 April
|
07
|
05 April
|
10
|
06 April
|
02
|
07 April
|
07
|
8 April
|
04
|
9 April
|
01
|
10 April
|
00*