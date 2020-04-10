New+York+the+epicentre+for+Covid-19+in+America+-+

Another 799 deaths were added to the number of deaths in the state of New York in America yesterday. Foreign reports said that it was a record for the third day.

The number of deaths in USA is approximately 16,700 and the total number infected 468,887.

Among them the most number of infected persons are reported from the state of New York.

The Mayor of New York Andrew Cuomo said that although it was declared earlier that the number of deaths due to the Covid-19 virus could exceed one hundred thousand, the medical division analysts have pointed out that it could be limited to a maximum of 60,000.

The number of persons infected with the virus worldwide has exceeded 1.6 million now and the number of deaths is reported at 95,700. The highest number of deaths reported at present is from Italy.

The figure there has exceeded 18,000 and the number of persons infected has exceeded 143,000.

Meanwhile, the Italian Health Federation said that since February more than 100 doctors have also died as a result of the Covid-19 virus.

At the same time, more than 30 nurses and nurse assistants have also died due to the Corona Virus.

The first Sri Lankan to have contracted the virus was a woman a fromer resident of Horana, who is now living in Italy.