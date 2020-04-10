Jack Ma donates 20,064 PCR testing kits, will arrive today: 20,000 more next week - Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy has reported that 20,064 Test Kits (PCR-Fluorescence Probing) used for Covid-19 testing worth US $ 130,000 has been donated to Sri Lanka by Jack Ma.



The testing kits will arrive in the Island tonight on a special China Eastern Airlines cargo flight MU231 from Shanghai. It is also reported that 20,000 more kits will be provided next week.



These Kits are being produced by DAAN Gene Coa listed company with market value over US$1.2 Billion.



The Chinese embassy has posted a twitter message regarding the consignment.



Jack Ma, is a Chinese business magnate popularly known for Alibaba, a multinational technology conglomerate. He is the co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group.



Jack Ma is a prominent business leader and is seen as a global ambassador for Chinese business and as such is

frequently listed as one of the world's most powerful people.