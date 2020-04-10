Air+pollution+in+Colombo+city+drops+to+minimum+level+after+20+years

The National Building Research Organization states that air pollution in Colombo city has dropped to the minimum level after 20 years.

Senior scientist, Sarath Premasiri stated that the volume of dust particles that added to the atmosphere in towns including Colombo city have reportedly dropped due to the lack of vehicles moving on roads because of the ongoing curfew.

Meanwhile, on the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today, are Kumbukwewa, Medagama, Ipalogama, Eppawala, Rotawewa, Pangurana, Panichchankeni at about 12:11 noon.