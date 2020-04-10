Covid-19 numbers could decrease by the end of the month, pandemic will take a year - Dr. Ravindra Rananeliya

Dr. Ravindra Rananeliya who is considered to be an international expert in the Health and Medical Field statistics and costs has said that the number of newly infected Corona Virus patients in this country will come down to a low level of one or two patients a day by the end of this month.

Anyhow, since tests being carried out are insufficient, it cannot become zero at the beginning, he told the Hiru News Division while expressing his views.

It is the opinion of Dr. Ravindra Rananeliya that it will take more a year for the Covid-19 pandemic to end.

Dr. Rananeliya who has engaged in research and as an advisor on a mission in the United Kingdom as well as in Asia and a number of countries in Africa and Latin America, has worked with the World Health Organization, the World Bank, and the International Institute for Economic Development as well as a number of other institutions.

Expressing his views regarding the future of Sri Lanka and the situation of the pandemic, he had the following to say:

“When considering the upcoming two or three weeks and the end of the month of April, it will be possible to hope that the number of persons infected with the Corona virus can reduce. Especially, by the end of April, it can decrease to about one or two patients per day. Whatever the stance of the government is, there is a situation where it can be expected that restrictions in place at present during this month can continue. Anyhow, even by the end of the month, the number of persons infected daily cannot become zero since adequate testing is not being carried out. When you consider the Corona Virus on a global basis, it will take more than 12 months or more for the pandemic to end completely. It can be expected that during that time many countries around the world will activate travel restrictions. If the pandemic of the Corona Virus is to end, it will be essential that vaccinations are used successfully. It is difficult to expect that to happen until about April next year.”