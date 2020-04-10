Funeral of the person who died at Karapitiya Hospital, according to international quarantine laws

The body of the person who died while receiving treatment at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital was sealed and the cremation was carried out according to International Quarantine Laws, this morning.

This was the father of an individual who is under treatment at IDH and cremation was carried out at the Dadella Public Cemetery under the supervision of Public Health Inspectors.

The son who had been infected with the Corona virus had returned from Korea and had been sent to a Quarantine Center. He had been sent home subsequent to completing the quarantine period and had been hospitalized when he showed signs of having contracted the disease.

A 19 year old youth who fled from the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital due to fear of being subjected to a test for the Corona Virus on suspicion whether he had been infected, was arrested by the Police.

He had been hospitalized recently for treatment for injuries sustained in a clash and he had fled last night when the Police said he was taken into custody at the Oyamaduwa Police Barrier.

It was revealed subsequent to his being hospitalized that this youth who is a resident of Tantirimale – Kimbulewa had arrived from Puttalam. Accordingly, he was subject to a test to find out whether he was infected with the Corona Virus.

However, it was confirmed that he had not contracted the virus, and the Police further said that the youth who was taken into custody was handed over to the Anuradhapura hospital.

Meanwhile, a request has been made from people to inform the Public Health Inspector of the area, if anyone had associated the members of the family of a woman who had been infected with the Corona Virus in Attavilluwa – Puttalam.

It was revealed that this 34 year old woman had contracted the Corona Virus while under treatment at the Chilaw Hospital on 5 April.

No new infections have been reported up to now today and the number of infected persons in Sri Lanka is 190 at present.

The number of persons who have recovered from the virus is 50 as of now the Epidemiology Unit said that 134 persons infected with the Corona Virus are receiving treatment in hospitals.

Seven deaths were reported in this country, as well.