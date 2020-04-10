සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Section of Akkaraipattuwa cordoned off - 320 in quarantine

Friday, 10 April 2020 - 15:09

Areas where Corona infected persons were discovered and isolated

With the Akkaraipattuwa -19 section being locked down, security of the area has been increased.

 Arrangements were made to isolate the area with the discovery of a Corona infected person and 320 persons are engaged in self-quarantine in their homes.

At the same time five roads leading into Akkaraipattuwa have also been closed.

Meanwhile, another woman infected with the Corona Virus was reported from Beruwala – Maradana – Veththimarajapura, yesterday.

The Beruwala Health Medical Officer Dr. Waruna Seneviratne said that it was the wife of the infected person who arrived from Indonesia who has been identified thus.

He also said that 20 people living in the same house were subjected to self-quarantine.

Bandaragama – Atalugama is also under isolation at present. Security has been tightened in these areas and the Bandaragama Health Medical Officer’s office said that essential services are being supplied uninterrupted.

In the meantime, Ratnapura – Mudduwa and Hathamuwa areas have also been isolated. This was due to Corona virus infected persons being reported from there.

Director of Health Services of Sabaragamuwa Dr. Kapila Kannangara said that his area has been subject to fumigation.

At the same time, Akurana too is in lock down. Akurana Health Medical Officer Dr. Sanjeewa Kurundugahamada said in response to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Division that information is being gathered right now regarding persons who associated 144 individuals who have been sent to quarantine centers, at present.

Director of the Kandy General Hospital Dr. R. M. S. K. Ratnayake said that the number of persons who enter the hospital on suspicion of having contracted the Corona virus has fallen considerably. 

