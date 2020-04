Security forces emphasize once again that no one will be allowed to travel from high-risk areas on the Corona Virus to other places due to any reason.

Expressing his views to the Hiru News Division DIG Ajith Rohana said that people should be more alert during the week beginning today.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that as a result, according to criteria of Health Sectors travel to and from high-risk areas will be strictly curtailed.