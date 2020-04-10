A+risk+of+a+bio-terror+attack+amidst+the+Corona+crisis-+UN+Secretary+General+warns

While governments across the world are focusing their attention on the Corona virus pandemic, there is a likelihood that terrorists will use the opportunity launch an attack which is a risk, the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said.



The Secretary General has said that this will given them a hint about launching a bio chemical-terror attack, especially.



Samples of the virus getting into the hands of Non-Governmental Organizations is risky and that could cause massive destruction in human societies across the world. This the Secretary General of the UN said was his opinion.



The Secretary-General declared this while addressing a UN Security Council meeting.



He emphasized further that as a result of the Corona virus pandemic, attention regarding international, regional and national conflicts solution procedures had fallen from priority.