Ambulance collides with Bus in Borella - Three hospitalized (photos)

Three persons who were injured in an accident at the Borella – Senanayake junction this afternoon, were hospitalized.

The police said that an ambulance plying from the Ratnapura Hospital to Colombo collided with a Sri Lanka Transport Bus carrying workers of the Colombo National Hospital when the accident happened.

In the accident, the driver of the ambulance, a girl who was brought to the Colombo Lady Ridgeway Hospital and hospital employee had sustained injuries.

Police said that later they were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

No one travelling in the bus was hurt in the accident.