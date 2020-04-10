Advice+to+tourists+in+that+country+from+the+British+High+Commissioner

The British High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Sarah Hullton has issued advice to British tourists through Social Media.

She said that based on instructions from the British government, tourists should make arrangements to return to Britain.

Since commercial flights are in operation, she has informed British tourists here that they could travel back to Britain in these aircrafts.

Accordingly, the High Commissioner has said that they could access website of the British High Commissioner’s office and make arrangements while following advice for tourists given therein.