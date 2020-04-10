PM Narendra Modi to address the nation - India to be reopened

Indian media reported that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to address the nation to inform it of the re-opening of India which was in lock down due to the Corona Virus.

It was decided on March 25 to close India entirely with the objective of preventing the Corona Virus from spreading.

This period is due to end next Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi is to announce the decision on whether these restrictions will be extended or if not removed.

The number of Corona infected persons exceeds 6700 at present and 200 deaths have been reported.