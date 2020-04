During the cremation of a person who had died at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle while under treatment at the Dadella Crematorium two persons who had obstructed the duties of the crematorium workers were taken into custody by the police.



Galle Police said that these two persons aged 36 and 69 years were residents of Dadella.



The body of the father of the individual resident at Akuressa who was reported to have contracted the Corona virus subsequent to being in quarantine was cremated thus at the Dadella Public Cemetery under the supervision of Public Health Inspectors.