Hot+weather+in+further+in+several+areas

The Meteorology Department said that hot temperatures which warrant extra attention will prevail tomorrow in the Northwestern and Northcentral provinces as well as in the districts of Mannar, Vavuniya, Gampaha and Moneragala.



The Department said that people in those areas should consume plenty of water as advised by health sectors previously and refrain from engaging in extremely tiring tasks.



They also inform people to rest in shady places as much as possible.



Extra attention should be paid to elders and patients in their homes.



At the same time people should not leave children unattended in locked cars.



Working outdoors in tiring jobs should be limited and people should rest in the shade.



The Meteorology Department also said that rain or thundershowers could occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern Provinces during the evening or at night.



Rain or thundershowers could be experienced in the evening or at night in a few places in the Northwestern Province and in the districts of Anuradhapura, Mannar and Vavuniya.



There is also a possibility of light rain showers occurring in the Batticaloa and Ampara districts.



The department warns people to take steps to minimize accidents that could occur during temporary strong winds experienced together with thundershowers as well as during lightning.



The Meteorology Department said further that the sun will be overhead in the areas of Palanguthurai, Ehetuwewa, Kadurugasdamana and Thamarevillu at 12.11 pm tomorrow afternoon.