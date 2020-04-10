සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

No Covid-19 infected patients reported up to now, today

Friday, 10 April 2020 - 17:12

No++Covid-19+infected+patients+reported+up+to+now%2C+today
NO Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Sri Lanka during the last 24 hours, till 4.30pm: DG of Health, Dr. Anil Jasinghe
New innovations by Sri Lankans to fight Covid-19
New innovations by Sri Lankans to fight Covid-19
Friday, 10 April 2020 - 23:36

Sri Lankans are constantly paying attention to new innovations to fight the Covid-19 pandemic that has engulfed the entire world. The chest compressions... Read More

Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
Friday, 10 April 2020 - 22:12

Singapore’s usually bustling business district was almost deserted as most workplaces in the city-state closed to stem the spread of the Covid-19... Read More

Coronavirus deaths worldwide have exceeded 100,000
Coronavirus deaths worldwide have exceeded 100,000
Friday, 10 April 2020 - 22:18

Coronavirus deaths worldwide have exceeded 100,000.The number of deaths reported so far is 100,090.According to foreign reports, 1,638,216 people are infected... Read More



Trending News

Travelling from high-risk areas to other places totally banned – DIG Ajith Rohana
10 April 2020
Travelling from high-risk areas to other places totally banned – DIG Ajith Rohana
Special cargo plane with 20,064 Corona test kits arrive in the island - Donation by Jack Ma
10 April 2020
Special cargo plane with 20,064 Corona test kits arrive in the island - Donation by Jack Ma
A risk of a bio-terror attack amidst the Corona crisis- UN Secretary General warns
10 April 2020
A risk of a bio-terror attack amidst the Corona crisis- UN Secretary General warns
Two persons who obstructed a cremation at Dadella, arrested
10 April 2020
Two persons who obstructed a cremation at Dadella, arrested
Section of Akkaraipattuwa cordoned off - 320 in quarantine
10 April 2020
Section of Akkaraipattuwa cordoned off - 320 in quarantine

International News

Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
10 April 2020
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
South Korea slowing down - lowest reported covid -19 cases today, with 39
09 April 2020
South Korea slowing down - lowest reported covid -19 cases today, with 39
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.