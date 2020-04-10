සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Buddhist monk and a group of people who traveled from Anuradhapura to Matara quarantined for 14 days, vehicle seized

Friday, 10 April 2020 - 17:43

Health Medical officers in the area have taken steps to quarantine a Bikkhu and some residents who had come from Anuradhapura last night to Matara, Akuressa, Horagoda during curfew.

The Malimbada Police and the Health Medical officers of the area had taken these steps jointly, when people of the area had informed the Police about this group.

Information was revealed that this group of persons together with the Bikkhu had arrived from Anuradhapura to attend a function to be held in Horagoda, Akuressa in Matara.

It was revealed further that this group did not even possess a curfew pass although they had travelled during curfew hours.

Accordingly, authorities took measures to quarantine the Monk and the four persons who came from Anuradhapura with him as well as three residents of the house at which they had arrived, for a period of 14 days.

Meanwhile, Police took into custody the motor vehicle the Bikkhu and the others had travelled in from Anuradhapura together with a three-wheeler that was in the house.

The Malimbada Police has launched further investigations into this incident.

