A+disinfection+chamber+manufactured+by+the+Navy+handed+over+to+the+National+Hospital

A disinfection chamber manufactured by the Navy has been established at the Colombo National Hospital premises.The Naval Research and Development Unit had manufactured this chamber under the Navy Social Mission Project. This disinfection chamber was handed over to outpatients’ treatment unit of the Colombo National Hospital today.The Navy Commander had provided this chamber based on a request made by Deputy Director of Health Services of the National Hospital.This disinfection chamber has been set up, especially for the use of people who come to the hospital daily to obtain treatment and the protection of the hospital staff.The Navy said arrangements have already been made to provide these disinfection chambers manufactured by the Naval Research and Development Unit, to several hospitals.