Four more patients recover from Covid -19: SL Country recovery total increases to 54

Four more patients have fully recovered from their Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection and have been discharged from hospital.

The country total for recoveries have increased to 54 which is 28.42% from the toal cases reported according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe says No new COVID-19 infections were reported in Sri Lanka during the past 24 hours.

As of Friday evening, Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally was at 190 and 133 out of them are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, 224 suspected coronavirus patients are under observation at selected hospitals across the country.

Sri Lanka has reported 7 deaths due to the deadly virus that has claimed over 96,000 lives globally.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-10| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 190

Recovered and discharged - 54

Active cases – 129

New Cases for the day- 00

Observation in Hospitals - 224

Total Deaths – 7