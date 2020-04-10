සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Growth of humanity will take place as we endure the pain and suffering - Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo

Friday, 10 April 2020 - 19:23

Archbishop Malcolm Ranjith, Cardinal of the Catholic Church and the current Archbishop of Colombo states that the growth of humanity will take place as we endure the pain and suffering in this life. If we do not endure pain and suffering it will stifle the growth of humanity.

The Archbishop of Colombo, was speaking at the main service held at the All Saints' Church in Borella on the occasion of Good Friday.

Due to the prevailing covid -19 situation, no adherents were invited to participate in this service. The Roman Catholic parishioners were invited to join the service that was aired on TV.

Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith also offered a prayer of blessing for the people.

