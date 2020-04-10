Special cargo plane with 20,064 Corona test kits arrive in the island - Donation by Jack Ma

A special cargo plane carrying 20,064 Corona test kits has arrived in the island from China.

The Chinese Embassy previously reported that 20,064 Test Kits (PCR-Fluorescence Probing) used for Covid-19 testing worth US $ 130,000 will be donated to Sri Lanka by Jack Ma.



It is also reported that 20,000 more kits will be provided next week.



Jack Ma, is a Chinese business magnate popularly known for Alibaba, a multinational technology conglomerate. He is the co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group.



Jack Ma is a prominent business leader and is seen as a global ambassador for Chinese business and as such is frequently listed as one of the world's most powerful people.

Meanwhile, the Unites States Agency for International Development (USAID) has taken steps to provide US$ 1.3 million (LKR 260 million) for work in Sri Lanka involving control of the Covid-19 virus.

The British High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Sarah Hullton has issued advice to British tourists through Social Media. She said that based on instructions from the British government, tourists should make arrangements to return to Britain.