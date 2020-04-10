Global+deaths+due+to+Coronavirus+nearing+hundred+thousand+over+1.6+million+infected

The state of New York now has more coronavirus cases than any other country in the world outside of the US.

The state's confirmed caseload of Covid-19 jumped by 10,000 yesterday to 159,937, placing it ahead of Spain and Italy.

China, where the virus emerged last year, has reported 82,000 cases.

USA has recorded 462,000 cases and nearly 16,500 deaths.

Globally there are 1.6 million cases and over 96,000 deaths.

Deaths from the epidemic in Italy rose by 610 yesterday, up from 542 the day before, and the number of new cases also came in higher at 4,204 from a previous 3,836.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21st rose to 18,279, the highest in the world.

In UK, another 881 people have died after contracting coronavirus, taking the death toll to 7,978.

Today’s jump in deaths is one of the biggest daily increases since the outbreak began, following a massive rise of 938 yesterday and 854 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Spain reported 683 additional deaths, a lower number compared to the previous two days.