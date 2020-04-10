86+people+who+violated+health+guidelines+sent+to+Katu-kaliyawa+quarantine+center

86 persons who broke quarantine and health warning regulations have been sent to Katu-keliyawa quarantine center.

Addressing the media, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said 1455 persons are still remaining in the quarantine centers.

At the same time, more road blocks have been set up for strict checking during the ongoing island wide curfew.



However, our regional correspondent stated that the people in the area are violating curfew in the Wattala - Enderamulla - Akbar Town area in the Gampaha District, which is included in the high risk zones are walking on roads violating curfew regulations.



Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana stated that seven persons have been arrested for attending a prayer service in Uppuveli, Trincomalee.



Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana stated that operations have also been launched to apprehend persons who are creating awareness regarding liquor production online.



Meanwhile, residents of Pannila village in Beruwala said that there is a shortage of essential food items after the village was subjected to lockdown.