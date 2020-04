With the spread of the Covid 19 virus, many cities around the world have been completely shut down.



Sri Lankans trapped in those countries are requesting the government authorities to bring them back to Sri Lanka as soon as possible.



Sri Lankan students who have gone for higher studies in various cities in India have requested that they be repatriated.



Director of the Epidemiology Unit Dr. Sudath Samaraweera states that there is no problem in bringing the Sri Lankans, however, they can be reintegrated into society only after being admitted to the quarantine process.