Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker

Singapore’s usually bustling business district was almost deserted as most workplaces in the city-state closed to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus after a surge in cases. Authorities previously resisted the kind of draconian measures seen in worse-hit countries but have now ordered the closure of all businesses deemed non-essential as well as schools, and have asked people to stay home.



Singapore has banned social gatherings and shut workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, as part of “circuit-breaker” measures to contain virus infections. The restrictions took effect this week and will last through May 4. Schools were closed from Wednesday, with the tougher restrictions set to last a month.



Economy

According to some estimates Singapore’s partial lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus could cost the economy about S$10 billion. Singapore’s government is forecasting a contraction in the economy of 1%-4% and has committed fiscal support of almost S$60 billion, or 12% of gross domestic product, to help cushion the blow for businesses and households according to foreign reports.



The prime minster said that the measures are inconvenient and coming at a high cost to the economy. But the more strictly we observe the restrictions, the faster they will work, and the sooner we can ease up on them, he said.



Legal provision

Meanwhile, The COVID (Temporary Measures) Act was passed by Parliament on 7 April 2020. Under Sections 34(1) of the Act, the Minister may make regulations (called “control orders”) for the purpose of preventing, protecting against, delaying or otherwise controlling the incidence or transmission of COVID-19 in Singapore. The Minister for Health has made the control order on 7 April 2020, which comes into force on 8 April 2020. The rule is part of a “Circuit Breaker” plan in the country’s fight against the virus and will be imposed until at least May 4.



Prime Minister's Speech

Addressing the nation Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that after speaking to the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand who had adopted a more stringent lock down, he was informed that it took 11 days to see the cases coming down.



He called people to be patient and resolute. He said that they have witnessed a surge in incidents in the foreign worker forms. He said that they have responded comprehensively to contain the spread in the dorms, and to protect the foreign workers. The government at the weekend quarantined almost 20,000 foreign migrant workers for two weeks after a growing number of infections were discovered in their dormitories.



Foreign workers will be looked after

The Prime Minister addressing their stance regarding the foreign workers in Singapore stated “We are paying close attention to the welfare of the foreign workers. They came to Singapore to work hard for a living, and provide for their families back home. They have played an important part building our HDB flats, Changi Airport, MRT lines. We have worked with their employers to make sure they will be paid their salaries, and can remit money home. We will provide them with the medical care and treatment that they need.



If any of their family members watch my video, let me say this to them: We appreciate the work and contributions of your sons, fathers, husbands in Singapore. We feel responsible for their well-being. We will do our best to take care of their health, livelihood and welfare here, and to let them go home, safe and sound, to you. On behalf of all Singaporeans, I wish you well.”



Stop socialising - take the circuit breaker seriously

The Prime Minister further stated that “if we all reduce our contact with one another, we also reduce our chances of catching or transmitting the virus. This will slow down new infections, both linked and unlinked, and after a while the number of new cases will fall”. He wanted people to take the circuit breaker seriously, stay at home and stop socialising.



Addressing the older Singaporeans, he said “I am one of you, so I know how you feel. When we are cooped up at home, we get restless and frustrated. We want to meet our friends, visit our grandchildren, stretch our legs, and resume our familiar routines”, but he said them to understand that they are telling them to stay at home for their own safety.



It only takes a few people to let down their guard, and the virus will slip through

He further stated that “if some of us fail to comply strictly with the measures, the circuit breaker will fail, then all our inconvenience, pain and sacrifice will have been in vain. COVID-19 is very contagious. It only takes a few people to let down their guard, and the virus will slip through. We need everyone to play their part”