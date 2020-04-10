New+innovations+by+Sri+Lankans+to+fight+Covid-19+

Sri Lankans are constantly paying attention to new innovations to fight the Covid-19 pandemic that has engulfed the entire world.

The chest compressions required to patients with heart failure due to the Covid 19 virus are currently being performed by doctors. Dilshan Abeywardena, a resident of Seeduwa, has been able to introduce a new machine to provide chest compression.

Dilshan Abeywardena, a final year medical student at the Colombo Medical Faculty, points out that this machine can help maintain the gap between the patient and the doctor.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Health Research and Innovation Association, affiliated to the Government Medical Officers Association with the Research Development Unit of the Presidential Research Task Force against Covid 19 virus, introduced several innovations today.

The event, which was held at the Government Medical Officers' Association, featured 30 innovations.

A student of St. Joseph Vaas College, Wennappuwa has also been able to introduce an automatic water tap.

This student who is in Grade 11 has invented a tap that will automatically get activated.