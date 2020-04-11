Saturday 11 April : World situation report – Coronavirus deaths exceed 100,000

Number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide crossed 100,000 yesterday while US recorded a massive 2,037 deaths within just one day.The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,694,954 with 102,607 deaths (which is 6.05% from the total infected patients). Meanwhile, more than 20% have recovered, with 376,200 (22.20%) recoveries reported.

United States has the highest number of reported infections with 499,252 which is approximately 29.46% from the world total. The US death toll has increased to 18,637. Experts on the White House Covid-19 task force however say that the coronavirus outbreak is starting to level off across the US.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was able to walk in hospital about 24 hours after leaving intensive care treatment for COVID-19, as Britain recorded nearly 1,000 daily deaths from the virus for the first time.

The World Health Organization chief in the meantime has warned that lifting coronavirus lockdown measures too early could spark a "deadly resurgence" in infections.

Europe's worst hit countries, Spain and Italy, are both relaxing some measures, while their lockdowns continue.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries should be cautious about easing restrictions, even as some struggle with the economic impact.

Countries with over 50,000 infected patients.

USA 499,252

Spain 158,273

Italy 147,577

France 125,931

Germany 122,171

China 82,941

UK 74,605

Iran 68,192

The Global death count now stands at 102,607. Four countries have reported over 10,000 deaths (Italy, USA, Spain and France). Italy has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 18,849 deaths followed by USA with 18,637, Spain with 16,081 and France with 13,197. For the first time Brazil, Turkey and Switzerland are in the list having reported over 1,000 deaths.

Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths.

Italy 18,849

USA 18,637

Spain 16,081

France 13,197

UK 8,974

Iran 4,232

China 3,340

Belgium 3,019

Germany 2,767

Netherlands 2,511

Brazil 1,068

Turkey 1,006

Switzerland 1,002

Data source - compiled from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 5.43 am today (11).