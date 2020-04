Seven (07) New COVID 19, patients identified from Ja - Ela (06) & Dehiwala (01), increasing total infected persons to 197 according to Dr. Anil Jasingha, Director General of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-11| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 197

Recovered and discharged - 54

Active cases – 136

New Cases for the day- 07

Observation in Hospitals - 224

Total Deaths – 7