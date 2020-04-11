Father+and+daughter+killed+in+a+fire+in+a+shop+in+Balangoda+

A father(50) and his daughter(19) has died after a fire erupted at a shop in Galagoda junction, Balangoda.
The Mother and the son rescued and hospitalised
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 7:21
