සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Father and daughter killed in a fire in a shop in Balangoda

Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 7:21

Father+and+daughter+killed+in+a+fire+in+a+shop+in+Balangoda+
A father(50) and his daughter(19) has died after a fire erupted at a shop in Galagoda junction, Balangoda.

The Mother and the son rescued and hospitalised
SL Navy apprehends a haul of narcotic substances worth 32.7 million
SL Navy apprehends a haul of narcotic substances worth 32.7 million
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 10:05

Navy Spokesperson stated that the SL Navy have apprehended a haul of narcotic substances, inlcuding 260kg of Heroine and 56 kg of ICE, valued over Rs.32.7... Read More

Wearing face masks by all authorized persons travelling on the road made compulsory
Wearing face masks by all authorized persons travelling on the road made compulsory
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 9:42

Wearing face masks by all authorised persons travelling on the road will be compulsory from today according to the Police Spokesman Read More

USA becomes the first country in the world to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day
USA becomes the first country in the world to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 8:53

USA becomes the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours.  The US has 502,876... Read More



Trending News

Travelling from high-risk areas to other places totally banned – DIG Ajith Rohana
10 April 2020
Travelling from high-risk areas to other places totally banned – DIG Ajith Rohana
Special cargo plane with 20,064 Corona test kits arrive in the island - Donation by Jack Ma
10 April 2020
Special cargo plane with 20,064 Corona test kits arrive in the island - Donation by Jack Ma
Seven (07) new Covid- 19, patients identified : SL Country total increases to 197
11 April 2020
Seven (07) new Covid- 19, patients identified : SL Country total increases to 197
A risk of a bio-terror attack amidst the Corona crisis- UN Secretary General warns
10 April 2020
A risk of a bio-terror attack amidst the Corona crisis- UN Secretary General warns
Two persons who obstructed a cremation at Dadella, arrested
10 April 2020
Two persons who obstructed a cremation at Dadella, arrested

International News

Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
10 April 2020
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
South Korea slowing down - lowest reported covid -19 cases today, with 39
09 April 2020
South Korea slowing down - lowest reported covid -19 cases today, with 39
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.