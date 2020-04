A member of the Galnewa Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested for trafficking 6.10 grams of heroin trafficking during the curfew period.

The arrested PS member is a 29-year-old from the Hurigaswewa area

The suspect was arrested at Kala Oya Bridge on Thalawa - Galnewa Road

He was taken into custody during a search carried out by the police.

Three other persons including a female have been arrested.

The suspects are to be produced before the Thambuththagama Magistrate's Court today.