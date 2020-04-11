Update on relief provided - Rs 5000 allowance

The Ministry of Health, Indigenous Medicine, Women and Children and Social Security states that relief for the elderly, disabled, kidney and samurdhi families will continue.

According to the ministry, the 5000-rupee elders' allowance has been given to 562,977 persons as at 9th.

The 5000-rupee allowance for the disabled has been made to 104,585 disabled people across the island.

38, 083 persons with kidney impairment have been given the 5000-rupee allowance so far.

It has also been reported that 1,678,962 Samurdhi beneficiaries have also been given the 5000-rupee allowance to date.