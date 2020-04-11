Coronavirus+numbers+increase+in+Delhi

In New Delhi, 183 new cases of coronavirus have been reported including two deaths yesterday bringing their total infected patient count to 903 and the death count to 14.

The total number of infected persons in India has increased to 7,600 and the total number of coronal deaths reported in the country is now 249.

Indian media reported that 30 places have been identified as high-risk areas for the spread of coronavirus in Delhi. Accordingly, strict restrictions have been imposed to restrict the movement of people in these areas.

In Delhi, 269 people with the coronavirus infection were foreign travelers or persons who had contact with them.

Another 584 infected persons have been identified as participants of an Islamic Missionary Mission in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month.