USA becomes the first country in the world to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day

USA becomes the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours. The US has 502,876 cases of the novel, passing the half- million milestone late Friday. The number of Infected cases in US is almost 30% of the world total.

The death toll has passed 18,500, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

New York remains the epicenter of the country's outbreak, with 174,481 cases statewide and 7,884 deaths. New Jersey has the next highest number of cases, at 54,588.



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that that choosing when to move to reopen the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic would be "the biggest decision I've ever had to make" according to foreign media reports.



