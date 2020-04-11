Wearing+face+masks+by+all+authorized+persons+travelling+on+the+road+made+compulsory+

Wearing face masks by all authorised persons travelling on the road will be compulsory from today according to the Police Spokesman
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 9:42
Wearing face masks by all authorised persons travelling on the road will be compulsory from today according to the Police Spokesman
Navy Spokesperson stated that the SL Navy have apprehended a haul of narcotic substances, inlcuding 260kg of Heroine and 56 kg of ICE, valued over Rs.32.7... Read More
USA becomes the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours. The US has 502,876... Read More
Former Archbishop of Colombo, His Lordship Nicholas Marcus Fernando has passed away.He was 87 years old when he died last night at the Ragama Thewatte,... Read More