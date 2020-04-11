India+reports+40+covid-19+related+deaths+in+24+hours

According to Indian media reports 40 deaths due to covid-19 and 1574 new infections have been reported in the last 24 hours .



According to statistics from the Indian government, there are 7447 coronavirus cases while 239 have died.





Meanwhile, the shutdown of India for 21 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus has put the lives of millions of Indian children at risk.



Relief organizations point out that tens of thousands of children call special telephones every day to get what they want, while thousands more go to bed hungry.



India has the world's largest child population of 472 million.



More than 40 million children in India's poorest families, have been extremely affected by the lockdown of India due to the coronavirus.