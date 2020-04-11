සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Toddy consumption during curfew

Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 13:17

Four large scale rackets operating in the Wadduwa, Panadura and Nalluruwa areas have been raided following a tip off received by the Colombo Excise Special Unit.

During these raids 800 bottles of toddy were seized.

People are gathering to toddy selling locations and thereby posing a risk of spreading the coronavirus.

At this time when all liquor outlets and distilleries are closed selling toddy is also banned.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the toddy consignments that should be supplied to the distillery’s companies have been sold by the contractors for retail consumption.

Meanwhile, a portion of that toddy production has been allocated towards making “Kassippu”.

The rest is used for vinegar production for which the suspects do not have any license according to the

Excise officials who conducted the raid.

The four suspects arrested were released on bail by the Excise Department.

The raid was launched on the instructions of Excise Commissioner General A. Bodaragama and Additional Commissioner General Wasantha Dissanayake.

