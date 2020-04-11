22,000 arrested for violating curfew, 5,750 vehicles seized

DIG Ajith Rohana stated that 22,000 persons have been arrested for violating curfew in the country.Upon inquiry by the Hiru news team he stated that 5750 vehicles have been taken into custody.Meanwhile, curfew is in effect for the whole island.

The curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High-Risk Zones and Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police divisons in the Ratnapura District will continue until further notice.



Curfew will be lifted on April 14 at 6.00 am in 19 districts, except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna and Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police divisons in the Ratnapura District, and will be re-imposed at 4.00 pm on the same day (14) in these districts.



Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation, the Government requests the public to exercise patience and understanding with regard to the difficulties experienced due to curfew.



It is also emphasized that during the New Year season, customs and personal relationships should be restricted to family members.

Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services. Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt.

During curfew hours, the government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling the public to purchase them while at homes.

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

Meanwhile, a group of people who entered a liquor store in Kotagala town in Hatton yesterday morning have stolen nearly 100 bottles of liquor.The Dimbulapathana police stated that the suspects will be arrested using CCTV footage.Meanwhile, the Uhana Police have arrested a man and his sister for violating curfew and engaging in illicit liquor trafficking.Police have arrested the youth with two bottles of liquor and his sister who had arrived qt the location and destroyed the two bottles.The sister who was from the civil security force was later arrested by the police and both of them were remanded until the 17th after being produced to courts.%MCEPASTEBIN%