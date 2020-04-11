සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

22,000 arrested for violating curfew, 5,750 vehicles seized

Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 14:16

22%2C000+arrested+for+violating+curfew%2C+5%2C750+vehicles+seized+
DIG Ajith Rohana stated that 22,000 persons have been arrested for violating curfew in the country.

Upon inquiry by the Hiru news team he stated that 5750 vehicles have been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, curfew is in effect for the whole island.

The curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High-Risk Zones and Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police divisons in the Ratnapura District will continue until further notice.

Curfew will be lifted on April 14 at 6.00 am in 19 districts, except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna and Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police divisons in the Ratnapura District, and will be re-imposed at 4.00 pm on the same day (14) in these districts.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation, the Government requests the public to exercise patience and understanding with regard to the difficulties experienced due to curfew.

It is also emphasized that during the New Year season, customs and personal relationships should be restricted to family members.

Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services. Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt.

During curfew hours, the government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling the public to purchase them while at  homes.

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of  small tea holdings  and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

Meanwhile, a group of people who entered a liquor store in Kotagala town in Hatton yesterday morning have stolen nearly 100 bottles of liquor.

The Dimbulapathana police stated that the suspects will be arrested using CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the Uhana Police have arrested a man and his sister for violating curfew and engaging in illicit liquor trafficking.

Police have arrested the youth with two bottles of liquor and his sister who had arrived qt the location and destroyed the two bottles.

The sister who was from the civil security force was later arrested by the police and both of them were remanded until the 17th after being produced to courts.%MCEPASTEBIN%
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 17:35

One more person have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore has increased to 198 according to the latest... Read More

Legal action for spreading false news on social media
Legal action for spreading false news on social media
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 17:22

Secretary to the Ministry of Health Bhadrani Jayawardena has informed the relevant authorities to take legal action against a person who has published... Read More

Special account for foreign currency deposits
Special account for foreign currency deposits
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 17:14

The President's Media Division stated that a special bank account named 'Special Deposit Account' has been introduced to deposit foreign currency in to... Read More



Trending News

Seven (07) new Covid- 19, patients identified : SL Country total increases to 197
11 April 2020
Seven (07) new Covid- 19, patients identified : SL Country total increases to 197
Special cargo plane with 20,064 Corona test kits arrive in the island - Donation by Jack Ma
10 April 2020
Special cargo plane with 20,064 Corona test kits arrive in the island - Donation by Jack Ma
Ebola infected person reported from Congo
11 April 2020
Ebola infected person reported from Congo
Maximum retail price for rice
10 April 2020
Maximum retail price for rice
Wearing face masks by all authorized persons travelling on the road made compulsory
11 April 2020
Wearing face masks by all authorized persons travelling on the road made compulsory

International News

Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
10 April 2020
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.