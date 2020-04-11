Six (06) sent to Oluvil to be quarantined among the 7 who tested positive – total now stands at 197

The number of Coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has increased to 197 as 7 more cases were reported.

Health Services Director General Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that 6 out of them were from Ja-ela and the other was from Dehiwala.

The six from Ja-ela had been in close contact with a three wheel driver of Ja-ela who had tested positive previously.

In total, 54 persons have left hospitals after receiving treatment, while 7 deaths have also occurred in the country.

14 districts have reported cases so far, while the most is from Colombo.