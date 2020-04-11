Raids+commence+in+search+of+those+selling+rice+at+higher+prices+by+CAA

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) said that raids will commence from today in search of vendors selling rice, higher than the maximum retail price.

Director of the Authority, Asela Bandara said that legal action will be taken against those violating the control price.

The government stipulated maximum retail prices for rice yesterday through a special gazette notification.

Accordingly, the maximum retail price of White or Red raw rice shall be 85 Rupees per kilogramme while Samba shall be 90 Rupees per kilogramme.

The maximum retail price of Nadu and Keeri Samba will be 90 and 125 Rupees respectively.



Accordingly, the relevant gazette notification states that any importer, manufacturer, distributor or trader should not sell rice above this maximum price.