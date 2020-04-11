The bodies of the father and daughter difficult to locate among the charred wreckage - Balangoda fire

It is reported that locating the bodies of the father and daughter who died in the fire which erupted in a shop near the temple on the Galgoda - Rukatana road in Balangoda, are extremely difficult at present.

The fire which erupted at around three o'clock this morning has destroyed the shop completely.

Therefore, locating the bodies among the charred wreckage have been extremely difficult according to the police.

The members of the family which included the mother, father, daughter and son were living in one section of the store when the fire broke out.

The mother and son survived the fire and were rushed to the Balangoda hospital.

The Balangoda police have commenced investigations to locate the bodies of the 50-year-old father and 19-year-old daughter who have been inside the shop according to the statements given by the mother and the son who escaped the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet and police said that the government analysts report will be called after completing the site inspection.